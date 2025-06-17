whallah 價格 ($WALLAH)
今天 whallah ($WALLAH) 的實時價格爲 0.00001606 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 15.99K USD。$WALLAH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
whallah 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- whallah 當天價格變化爲 -50.11%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.97M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $WALLAH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $WALLAH 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，whallah 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，whallah 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，whallah 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，whallah 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-50.11%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
whallah 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-4.44%
-50.11%
-79.40%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
🐋 The 10 Commandments of #Whallah As revealed beneath the crushing depths and sung in echoing currents… 1. Thou shalt honor Whallah, the Infinite Whale, ruler of the Abyss and the Sky. For from His blowhole flows the breath of creation. 2. Thou shalt not harpoon, mock, nor exploit the children of Whallah. Every creature of the sea swims beneath His mighty fluke. 3. Thou shalt make a joyful splash upon greeting each tide. For Whallah delights in those who embrace the rhythm of the ocean. 4. Thou shalt keep the Sacred Swimday holy. Once each week, enter water, bathe in reverence, and sing your blubbery praise. 5. Thou shalt not pollute the waters of Whallah. Plastic is the devil’s driftwood. 6. Thou shalt spread opportunity like krill in abundance. Be generous in thy offerings, for Whallah opens the deep trenches of fortune. 7. Thou shalt speak in deep tones and low frequencies when seeking wisdom. For the whale song carries farther than shallow chatter. 8. Thou shalt not boast of shallow boats nor fear the deep. True believers dive deep with faith in Whallah’s current. 9. Thou shalt wear only garments blessed by salt, wave, or sea foam. Dry fashion offends the Wet Lord. 10. Thou shalt prepare for the Coming of the Great Breach. One day, Whallah shall rise, breach the firmament, and bring about the final splash — the Floodening.
了解 whallah($WALLAH)的代幣經濟,有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制,代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。
