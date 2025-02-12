Westland Smart City 價格 (WLSC)
今天 Westland Smart City (WLSC) 的實時價格爲 0.116505 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。WLSC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Westland Smart City 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 750.48K USD
- Westland Smart City 當天價格變化爲 -2.75%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WLSC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WLSC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Westland Smart City 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0033064848603878。
在過去30天內，Westland Smart City 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Westland Smart City 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Westland Smart City 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0033064848603878
|-2.75%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Westland Smart City 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.78%
-2.75%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
WestLand Smart City (WLSC) is a visionary initiative to build a fully sustainable smart city, located in Val Verde County, in the western part of Texas. The city will be designed with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency in essential resources such as water and energy, utilizing 100% renewable sources. The governance of WestLand will be based on a direct democracy model, where all important decisions will be recorded on a blockchain, ensuring transparency, active participation, and decentralization in the decision-making process. The WLSC token will be the central unit of the WestLand ecosystem, functioning as a community governance platform and encouraging community engagement throughout all stages of the smart city's development. The WLSC token will be used for voting, crowdfunding, participation rewards, and as a tool for urban development, allowing citizens to have a voice in the creation and evolution of their city. Furthermore, WestLand Smart City will host a cryptocurrency mining industrial park, taking advantage of the existing energy infrastructure, including power transmission lines that cross the land, as well as the installation of 5G broadband, which has already been completed in the city's lands. This industrial park will provide an opportunity to integrate the digital economy with the physical infrastructure of the city, making it even more innovative and resilient. It is also important to highlight that WestLand's land is located over the Andrews Aquifer, a strategic source of groundwater, which ensures a solid foundation for the city's sustainable water resource management.
