Wellnode（WEND）資訊

Wellnode is a masternode coin, its a proof of stake coin. wellnode is developing a platform and is in the process of development. Through Wellnode platform, users will gain access to a wealth of information encompassing project details, technical specifications, team profiles, roadmaps, and other essential data points. Our aim is to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to make informed investment decisions and actively participate in the masternode coin ecosystem.