什麼是WELFY (WELF)

Welfy ($WELF) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain that merges humor, nostalgia, and community-driven growth. With the iconic Gnome Child from RuneScape as its logo and mascot, WELF pays homage to gaming culture while embracing the playful nature of meme coins. Built on Solana’s fast and cost-efficient infrastructure, WELF provides a platform for users to engage in a decentralized, fun, and highly active community, making it more than just a token—it’s an experience.

WELFY (WELF) 資源 官網