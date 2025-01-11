WELD 價格 (WELD)
今天 WELD (WELD) 的實時價格爲 0.00204198 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。WELD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
WELD 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 26.47K USD
- WELD 當天價格變化爲 -1.81%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WELD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WELD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，WELD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，WELD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002974652。
在過去60天內，WELD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0004182554。
在過去90天內，WELD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001004245915827249。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.81%
|30天
|$ -0.0002974652
|-14.56%
|60天
|$ -0.0004182554
|-20.48%
|90天
|$ -0.001004245915827249
|-32.96%
WELD 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.92%
-1.81%
-7.14%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Weld Money is a modern fintech project already creating a revolution in finance and payments today. Weld Money implements a payment solution for recurring daily expenses with minimal fees backed by any crypto wallet. It is obvious today that the traditional financial system is entirely obsolete. And cryptocurrencies, digital assets considered modern, are not used in everyday life due to a number of problems users face (high commissions, verifications, etc.). The key to solving this problem was the concept of Weld Money, developed by Alexey Meretskiy, Alexey Bobok, and Iryna Lorens. The global goal of Weld Money is to connect the world of cryptocurrencies with the world of traditional fiat finance. Weld Money is a transparent bridge between two worlds. All this became possible thanks to the product Weld Money - the weld card. the indisputable advantages of weld card are: payment with stablecoins at all points of sale using Apple/Google Pay the ability to use crypto assets when paying in online stores balance control of all digital assets in one mobile application or website account (NFT, donats, other next-generation digital assets) cashback program the ability to choose a bank in different jurisdictions for opening an account minimal fees for payments additional benefits for investors in the WELD token Deregulation and decentralization are what really drive user engagement and continued growth. Weld Money today is a modern digital payment provider for the post-fiat era.
