WEB3 DECISION 價格 (WEB3D)
今天 WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D) 的實時價格爲 0.088043 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.16M USD。WEB3D 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
WEB3 DECISION 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 185.33K USD
- WEB3 DECISION 當天價格變化爲 +0.21%
- 其循環供應量爲 13.02M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WEB3D兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WEB3D 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，WEB3 DECISION 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00018211。
在過去30天內，WEB3 DECISION 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，WEB3 DECISION 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，WEB3 DECISION 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018211
|+0.21%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
WEB3 DECISION 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.57%
+0.21%
-1.60%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Web3 Decision white paper introduces a comprehensive platform designed to integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology into everyday decision-making processes. This innovative project aims to provide a decentralized ecosystem that leverages smart contracts, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to enhance decision-making capabilities for individuals and organizations. Introduction Web3 Decision positions itself as a transformative force in the DeFi space, addressing the limitations of traditional decision-making models by offering a decentralized alternative. The platform is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which ensures high-speed transactions and lower fees compared to other blockchain networks. Vision and Mission The vision of Web3 Decision is to democratize decision-making by providing tools and resources accessible to everyone. The mission is to create a transparent, efficient, and decentralized ecosystem where users can leverage AI and blockchain technologies to make informed decisions. By doing so, Web3 Decision aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI, delivering innovative solutions that are transparent, safe, and efficient. Key Features Decentralized Decision-Making: The platform uses smart contracts to automate and secure decision-making processes. These self-executing contracts ensure trust and transparency. AI and ML Integration: By incorporating AI and ML algorithms, Web3 Decision analyzes large volumes of data to provide insights that aid decision-making. Transparency and Security: Blockchain technology ensures that all transactions and decisions are transparent and immutable, enhancing security and trust within the ecosystem. User-Friendly Interface: The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, catering to both novice and experienced users. Components of Web3 Decision Smart Contracts: These are central to Web3 Decision, enabling automated, trustless transactions and decisions without intermediaries. AI and ML Algorithms: These technologies analyze vast amounts of data to identify patterns and provide actionable insights. Decentralized Applications (DApps): The platform supports various DApps that enhance its functionality, from financial management tools to decision-making aids. Use Cases Financial Decisions: Users can make informed investment decisions by leveraging AI-driven insights and blockchain transparency. Business Strategy: Organizations can use the platform to analyze market trends and optimize their business strategies. Personal Decisions: Individuals can use Web3 Decision for personal financial planning and other critical life decisions. Tokenomics The platform utilizes a native token, W3D, which serves multiple purposes: Governance: Token holders can vote on key decisions affecting the platform, fostering a democratic ecosystem. Staking and Rewards: Users can stake their tokens to earn rewards and incentivize participation. Transaction Fees: W3D tokens are used to pay for transaction fees within the ecosystem, ensuring seamless operations. Roadmap The development of Web3 Decision is planned in several phases: Q1 2025: Foundation and Community Growth Establish and expand community platforms on Discord, Telegram, and Twitter. Introduce special channels for discussions and token governance. Increase engagement with AMA sessions and exclusive events. List RWC Token on more decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). Establish strategic partnerships with other crypto projects and influencers. Q2 2025: Ecosystem Development Introduce DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) for token holders to vote on major project decisions. Roll out advanced educational programs and content for token holders. Begin mentorship programs connecting experienced and new crypto investors. Develop and launch new use cases for the token in the ecosystem, such as staking or exclusive access to events. Q3 2025: Global Expansion and Scaling Implement a global marketing campaign to increase RWC Token's visibility. Target international communities and influencers. List RWC Token on major exchanges for increased liquidity and accessibility. Expand the reach of community-driven decisions and increase participation in governance. Q4 2025: Continuous Growth and Sustainability Focus on making RWC Token a sustainable project with long-term growth strategies. Provide regular updates to the community with transparent reports and project progress. Host global online and offline events, such as conferences or hackathons, to engage with the broader crypto ecosystem. Begin preparation for the next phase of the RWC Token project, including exploring new technological innovations and partnerships. Team and Partnerships The white paper highlights the experienced team behind Web3 Decision, comprising professionals with expertise in blockchain, AI, and finance. Strategic partnerships with other blockchain projects, AI developers, and financial institutions are crucial for the platform's success. Community Involvement Web3 Decision emphasizes the importance of community participation. Through regular updates, feedback mechanisms, and reward systems, the platform ensures that its development aligns with the needs and preferences of its users. Conclusion Web3 Decision aims to revolutionize decision-making by integrating DeFi, AI, and blockchain technologies. By providing a decentralized, transparent, and efficient platform, it empowers users to make better decisions and achieve their financial and personal goals.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 WEB3D 兌換 AUD
A$0.1408688
|1 WEB3D 兌換 GBP
￡0.07131483
|1 WEB3D 兌換 EUR
€0.08540171
|1 WEB3D 兌換 USD
$0.088043
|1 WEB3D 兌換 MYR
RM0.3961935
|1 WEB3D 兌換 TRY
₺3.11936349
|1 WEB3D 兌換 JPY
¥13.68540392
|1 WEB3D 兌換 RUB
₽9.08075502
|1 WEB3D 兌換 INR
₹7.62540423
|1 WEB3D 兌換 IDR
Rp1,443.32763792
|1 WEB3D 兌換 PHP
₱5.15755894
|1 WEB3D 兌換 EGP
￡E.4.4373672
|1 WEB3D 兌換 BRL
R$0.53177972
|1 WEB3D 兌換 CAD
C$0.12590149
|1 WEB3D 兌換 BDT
৳10.70426794
|1 WEB3D 兌換 NGN
₦137.13841809
|1 WEB3D 兌換 UAH
₴3.71365374
|1 WEB3D 兌換 VES
Bs4.754322
|1 WEB3D 兌換 PKR
Rs24.56487743
|1 WEB3D 兌換 KZT
₸46.7068115
|1 WEB3D 兌換 THB
฿3.04276608
|1 WEB3D 兌換 TWD
NT$2.89749513
|1 WEB3D 兌換 CHF
Fr0.08011913
|1 WEB3D 兌換 HKD
HK$0.68497454
|1 WEB3D 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.88483215