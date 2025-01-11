Waterfall Governance 價格 (WTF)
今天 Waterfall Governance (WTF) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 44.48K USD。WTF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Waterfall Governance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 141.17K USD
- Waterfall Governance 當天價格變化爲 +0.39%
- 其循環供應量爲 62.70M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WTF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WTF 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Waterfall Governance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Waterfall Governance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Waterfall Governance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Waterfall Governance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.39%
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.93%
|60天
|$ 0
|-5.09%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Waterfall Governance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.33%
+0.39%
-0.11%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Waterfall DeFi is a platform that offers risk diversification through tranching a portfolio of yield generating DeFi assets. Waterfall is one of the first platforms to deliver traditional tranching methodology to DeFi, enabling more conservative DeFi users to safer, fixed, and predictable yields while also providing products for higher risk-tolerant users for greater potential yields. All this is done through the Waterfall Protocol, a yield aggregation logic which redistributes a yield and principal from a selected pool of DeFi Yielding assets according to priority, arranged from highest (Senior Tranche), to the lowest (Junior Tranche). Users in the Senior Tranche receives the distributions first at a predetermined, fixed yield. Junior Tranche users receives the distributions the last, in return receiving a much higher potential variable yield should the portfolio of DeFi assets perform as intended. Through the process of tranching, Waterfall DeFi can offer two layers of diversification (portfolio concentration and prioritization of payments), and creating organic leveraging within a portfolio/product without the need for external funding markets. Waterfall is bringing exciting new structured products to the DeFi ecosystem, expanding the offerings across the space and making the market become more efficient through redistributing risk and reward to the right hands.
