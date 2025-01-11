Water Rabbit 價格 (WAR)
今天 Water Rabbit (WAR) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。WAR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Water Rabbit 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 185.97 USD
- Water Rabbit 當天價格變化爲 -1.40%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WAR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WAR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Water Rabbit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Water Rabbit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Water Rabbit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Water Rabbit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.40%
|30天
|$ 0
|-22.27%
|60天
|$ 0
|-24.13%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Water Rabbit 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.07%
-1.40%
-9.34%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Water Rabbit Token ($WAR) is an innovative cryptocurrency developed by Shanvere DAO. Our project's primary objective is to position $WAR as a widely recognized and utilized currency in the digital assets space. We envision $WAR as a trusted medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account, going beyond the conventional role of cryptocurrencies. What makes your project unique? Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, $WAR is not simply another 'memecoin'. It is a part of a greater mission to reshape the landscape of digital currencies. We are actively collaborating with top-tier institutions to establish $WAR as a credible and trusted financial instrument in the digital economy. Our vision and partnerships set us apart, giving us a unique positioning in the cryptosphere. History of your project. The $WAR project was launched on the 27th of July, 2022, beginning its journey on the Binance Smart Chain. Our token has since been listed on various platforms, including Pancakeswap, Poocoin, Bogged.finance, and P2B, thus gaining significant exposure and recognition in the cryptocurrency market. What’s next for your project? The future of $WAR is full of potential and expansion. We are continuously working towards forming new strategic partnerships, increasing our token's utility, and further enhancing its recognition as a valid currency. Our vision is for $WAR to be more than just another cryptocurrency, but an integral part of the evolving financial landscape. What can your token be used for? $WAR's primary use case is to function as a digital currency. Users can leverage it as a medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account. Our ongoing collaborations with top institutions aim to significantly expand the utility of $WAR, making it a versatile token within the digital asset ecosystem. As we progress, we expect to see $WAR adopted in various financial and commercial scenarios, driving its value and significance in the digital
