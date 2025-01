什麼是WASD Studios (WASD)

WASD Studios was founded by a group of passionate gamers who shared a common love for first-person shooter (FPS) and multiplayer games. The name "WASD" pays homage to the traditional keyboard controls used in many popular FPS games, symbolizing the studio's dedication to creating immersive and engaging gaming experiences. The lore behind WASD Studios traces back to a time when the founders, a diverse team of developers, designers, and gamers, came together with a shared vision of pushing the boundaries of gaming innovation. Drawing inspiration from their collective experiences in competitive gaming and game development, they set out to establish a studio that would redefine the FPS and multiplayer gaming landscape.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

WASD Studios (WASD) 資源 白皮書 官網