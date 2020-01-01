Warlords of Solana（WLOS）資訊

WLOS (Warlords of Solana) is a Solana-based utility token powering an ecosystem centered around gamified DeFi. The project integrates staking, NFT farming, and mission-based hero mechanics. WLOS is distributed through a 10% transactional fee that funds farming rewards, staking APYs, mission pools, development, and deflationary burns. Users can earn WLOS by staking or deploying NFT characters (Farmers or Heroes) that generate token-based returns. The platform aims to merge community incentives with light strategy mechanics in preparation for a larger game release.