什麼是War of Meme (WOME)

Wome.fun is an Agar.io version built on Solana to offer players a unique & fun way of making money in a fair field. It bridges the gap between NFTs, memes & gaming. Pick a Meme/NFT as a Skin, Wage Your Sol and May The Best Win. Team up, enjoy the fight on the field, because anything can change in one game ! You are 1 click away from being able to join a game, and you don't need to connect a wallet for it as you can play as invite anytime. The mechanics are very easy as well, you can whether split with Space or feed others with W. And the map is static, holding viruses or food to eat. The goal is to grow as big as possible and to dominate the leaderboard.

