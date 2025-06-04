Wale 價格 (WALE)
今天 Wale (WALE) 的實時價格爲 0.00001133 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 11.33K USD。WALE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Wale 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Wale 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WALE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WALE 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Wale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Wale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Wale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Wale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Wale 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
I’m $WALE, the legendary leviathan of the SUI seas — your ultimate meme-powered mascot and the spirit animal of decentralized ambition. Since the dawn of crypto, it’s been the whales — majestic, mysterious, and massively influential — who’ve shaped the tides of the market. We don’t just swim with the current; we create it. Now, I’ve surfaced on SUI, ready to unleash a tidal wave of community-driven energy, unstoppable memes, and market-defining moves. Why follow the school when you can lead the ocean? With $WALE, you’re not just along for the ride — you’re part of a movement. Together, we rise from the depths, flipping charts, flipping narratives, and flipping the game. Powered by the strength of our pod and the magic of memetics, we’re proving that community is the most valuable currency of all. So whether you’re a deep-sea OG or just learning to swim in the SUI ecosystem, there’s room on this wave. Grab your snorkel (or your harpoon), and let’s dive headfirst into the next legendary crypto journey.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 WALE 兌換 VND
₫0.29814895
|1 WALE 兌換 AUD
A$0.0000174482
|1 WALE 兌換 GBP
￡0.0000082709
|1 WALE 兌換 EUR
€0.0000098571
|1 WALE 兌換 USD
$0.00001133
|1 WALE 兌換 MYR
RM0.0000480392
|1 WALE 兌換 TRY
₺0.0004432296
|1 WALE 兌換 JPY
¥0.001630387
|1 WALE 兌換 RUB
₽0.0008947301
|1 WALE 兌換 INR
₹0.0009710943
|1 WALE 兌換 IDR
Rp0.1857376752
|1 WALE 兌換 KRW
₩0.0156060553
|1 WALE 兌換 PHP
₱0.000631081
|1 WALE 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0005626478
|1 WALE 兌換 BRL
R$0.0000637879
|1 WALE 兌換 CAD
C$0.0000155221
|1 WALE 兌換 BDT
৳0.0013849792
|1 WALE 兌換 NGN
₦0.0179271191
|1 WALE 兌換 UAH
₴0.0004707615
|1 WALE 兌換 VES
Bs0.00108768
|1 WALE 兌換 PKR
Rs0.0031870157
|1 WALE 兌換 KZT
₸0.0058042457
|1 WALE 兌換 THB
฿0.0003698112
|1 WALE 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0003399
|1 WALE 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0000415811
|1 WALE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0000092906
|1 WALE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0000888272
|1 WALE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0001041227
|1 WALE 兌換 MXN
$0.0002179892