WALC 價格 ($WALC)
今天 WALC ($WALC) 的實時價格爲 0.00569809 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。$WALC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
WALC 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 23.18 USD
- WALC 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $WALC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $WALC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，WALC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，WALC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0003275119。
在過去60天內，WALC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006256297。
在過去90天內，WALC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.008905973368188152。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0003275119
|+5.75%
|60天
|$ -0.0006256297
|-10.97%
|90天
|$ -0.008905973368188152
|-60.98%
WALC 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-10.97%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
WALC is an ecosystem accelerator program launching in October 2021 that aims to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain technology through collaboration. Based in the UK and built on the NEAR blockchain as an NEP141 token, WALC provides a full suite of solutions to address common hurdles faced by blockchain projects including lack of expertise, funding struggles, and challenges achieving commercial viability. The WALC accelerator program supplies new projects with support from an experienced team to fill skill gaps in areas like marketing, finance, planning, and operations. WALC also ensures continuous funding for projects through a hybrid model utilising raised funds, grants, and profits from WALC's initial project, Real Time Payments (RTP). RTP is a banking infrastructure software solution that facilitates instant settlement of FX transactions between institutions. All projects joining the WALC ecosystem adopt the native WALC token, promoting stability and shared success. Profits from RTP are used to conduct token buybacks and burns, powering growth while increasing utility. The WALC token serves as the singular native asset across the collaborative ecosystem. WALC tackles blockchain's main obstacles to mainstream business adoption - risk, complexity, and lack of expertise. With comprehensive solutions centred around cooperation, WALC aims to be the number one accelerator program on NEAR. The project brings real-world viability to crypto, connecting blockchains with commercialisation. Backed by an experienced leadership team with decades of success across startups, blockchain, and Fortune 500 companies, WALC provides the ingredients to transform innovative ideas into profitable blockchain solutions. By addressing the adoption challenges head-on while sharing collective benefits, WALC is positioning itself as a catalyst for unlocking blockchain's true mainstream potential.
|1 $WALC 兌換 AUD
A$0.0091739249
|1 $WALC 兌換 GBP
￡0.0046724338
|1 $WALC 兌換 EUR
€0.0055271473
|1 $WALC 兌換 USD
$0.00569809
|1 $WALC 兌換 MYR
RM0.025641405
|1 $WALC 兌換 TRY
₺0.2018833287
|1 $WALC 兌換 JPY
¥0.8904405243
|1 $WALC 兌換 RUB
₽0.5839972441
|1 $WALC 兌換 INR
₹0.4933406322
|1 $WALC 兌換 IDR
Rp93.4112965296
|1 $WALC 兌換 PHP
₱0.3336231695
|1 $WALC 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.287183736
|1 $WALC 兌換 BRL
R$0.034758349
|1 $WALC 兌換 CAD
C$0.0082052496
|1 $WALC 兌換 BDT
৳0.692317935
|1 $WALC 兌換 NGN
₦8.8755159267
|1 $WALC 兌換 UAH
₴0.2399465699
|1 $WALC 兌換 VES
Bs0.30769686
|1 $WALC 兌換 PKR
Rs1.5885135302
|1 $WALC 兌換 KZT
₸3.0244322102
|1 $WALC 兌換 THB
฿0.1959573151
|1 $WALC 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1874101801
|1 $WALC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0051852619
|1 $WALC 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0443311402
|1 $WALC 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0572088236