什麼是WAGMICOIN (WAGMI)

Introducing $WAGMI – The Future of Meme Coins Inspired by Beeple’s iconic "WAGMICOIN" artwork, $WAGMI has emerged as a unique memecoin built on the ethos of "We’re All Gonna Make It." Combining creativity with community-driven innovation, $WAGMI aims to bring a fresh perspective to the world of cryptocurrency. What sets $WAGMI apart is its connection to Beeple, a leading figure in the digital art world, who is now the top holder of $WAGMI. This endorsement solidifies the coin’s vision and potential to become a cultural phenomenon in the crypto space. Join the movement as we work together to build a brighter, more inclusive future for crypto enthusiasts and innovators.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

WAGMICOIN (WAGMI) 資源 官網