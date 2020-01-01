WAGIE（WAGIE）資訊

WAGIE captures the bittersweet reality faced by many in the crypto space—a tale of an average trader who bet it all on the market, only to end up flipping burgers at McDonald's after a brutal downturn. This project serves as a lighthearted reminder of the unpredictable nature of crypto and the resilience needed to keep going, even if it means putting on the McDonald's hat and clocking in. WAGIE isn’t just a meme, it’s a story of bouncing back and finding humor in the journey, no matter where it leads.