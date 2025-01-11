Voucher GLMR 價格 (VGLMR)
今天 Voucher GLMR (VGLMR) 的實時價格爲 0.260539 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。VGLMR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Voucher GLMR 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.69 USD
- Voucher GLMR 當天價格變化爲 -1.51%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VGLMR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VGLMR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Voucher GLMR 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00401343378261。
在過去30天內，Voucher GLMR 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0863691995。
在過去60天內，Voucher GLMR 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0412922268。
在過去90天內，Voucher GLMR 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0700081919421965。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00401343378261
|-1.51%
|30天
|$ -0.0863691995
|-33.15%
|60天
|$ +0.0412922268
|+15.85%
|90天
|$ +0.0700081919421965
|+36.74%
Voucher GLMR 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-1.51%
-15.52%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
vGLMR (voucher GLMR) is a liquid staking derivative (LSD) of staked GLMR, with fully underlying GLMR reserve and yield-bearing feature of GLMR staking reward. Users can deposit GLMR into Bifrost SLP protocol and get vGLMR as return, vGLMR can be traded in the open market or be redeemed back to GLMR. Holding vGLMR equals to holding the GLMR staking position, staking rewards appriciate the exchange price of vGLMR. Why vGLMR? 1. Liquid Staking The product allows users to stake GLMR for liquid vToken, (vGLMR). vGLMR will keep receiving staking rewards and can continue to be used in Bifrost and Moonbeam-based DeFi for additional rewards. 2. Automatically Staking rewards capturing without scenario limitations SLP will issue Staking rewards to vGLMR by adjusting the price of vGLMR / GLMR upwards. vGLMR Rate = SLP Staking GLMR (SUM) / vGLMR Total Issuance. 3. Floating redemption period, vGLMR redemption ≤ 28 days While Moonbeam’s original chain Staking has a fixed 28-day redemption period, Bifrost SLP helps users to realize the possibility of early vGLMR redemption by matching the real-time vGLMR minting quantity with the redemption quantity at the protocol layer in the form of a queue. Theoretically, it can achieve second-level redemption. 4. Higher Staking Yield In the SLP protocol, the protocol screens more than 10 verified nodes through governance (subsequently increasing with the overall staking volume) and adds multiple filters such as the number of nominees, commission ratio, and history of blocks out to maximize the return of this verifier portfolio while ensuring that none of the nodes have experienced slashes. 5. Multi-environment Compatibility vGLMR is one of Substrate assets in Bifrost parachain, by using the HRMP channels between Bifrost and others, it can be easily utilized in EVM, WASM and Substarte competiable parachains.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 VGLMR 兌換 AUD
A$0.42207318
|1 VGLMR 兌換 GBP
￡0.21103659
|1 VGLMR 兌換 EUR
€0.25272283
|1 VGLMR 兌換 USD
$0.260539
|1 VGLMR 兌換 MYR
RM1.16982011
|1 VGLMR 兌換 TRY
₺9.22829138
|1 VGLMR 兌換 JPY
¥41.07918413
|1 VGLMR 兌換 RUB
₽26.47857857
|1 VGLMR 兌換 INR
₹22.45585641
|1 VGLMR 兌換 IDR
Rp4,271.13046416
|1 VGLMR 兌換 PHP
₱15.371801
|1 VGLMR 兌換 EGP
￡E.13.16503567
|1 VGLMR 兌換 BRL
R$1.59449868
|1 VGLMR 兌換 CAD
C$0.37517616
|1 VGLMR 兌換 BDT
৳31.78054722
|1 VGLMR 兌換 NGN
₦403.93445482
|1 VGLMR 兌換 UAH
₴11.01558892
|1 VGLMR 兌換 VES
Bs13.808567
|1 VGLMR 兌換 PKR
Rs72.55229533
|1 VGLMR 兌換 KZT
₸137.4864303
|1 VGLMR 兌換 THB
฿9.03549252
|1 VGLMR 兌換 TWD
NT$8.62644629
|1 VGLMR 兌換 CHF
Fr0.23709049
|1 VGLMR 兌換 HKD
HK$2.02699342
|1 VGLMR 兌換 MAD
.د.م2.61581156