Vouch Staked PLS 價格 (VPLS)
+0.73%
+6.55%
+5.10%
+5.10%
Vouch Staked PLS（VPLS）目前實時價格為 --。過去 24 小時內，VPLS 的交易價格在 $ 0 至 $ 0 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。VPLS 的歷史最高價為 $ 0，歷史最低價為 $ 0。
從短期表現來看，VPLS 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 +0.73%，過去 24 小時內變動為 +6.55%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 +5.10%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。
Vouch Staked PLS 的目前市值為 $ 4.37M, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。VPLS 的流通量為 115.04B，總供應量是 115038637437.1949，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 4.37M。
今天內，Vouch Staked PLS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Vouch Staked PLS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Vouch Staked PLS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Vouch Staked PLS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.55%
|30天
|$ 0
|+2.41%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Vouch is a liquid staking protocol on the Pulsechain network. It enables PLS holders to gain trustless yield on their PLS.
PLS staked in the Vouch ecosystem is used to run validators and gain rewards. People who stake their PLS, in the Vouch app, are given the liquid staking token vPLS.
The price of vPLS originally started as the same price as PLS but constantly increases over time to include the yield gained from the validator efforts. The yield is delivered in the form of an increased vPLS token value relative to PLS.
The standard block rewards are paid to the PLS stakers and people providing the validators in the system. The priority fees, which are earned when a validator is selected to process a block, go into the Vouch ecosystem as revenue.
There are two sources of revenue in the Vouch ecosystem. The first is the priority fees from the validators. The second source of the revenue comes from a buy/sell fee on the Vouch token. All of this revenue goes into the Vouch ecosystem and is distributed to system participants.
A percentage of this revenue, plus the regular validator rewards, are paid back to the holders of vPLS. Thus constantly increasing the value of vPLS. This percentage will generally vary between 10-20%. The percentage at Vouch token launch was 24%.
vPLS does not have a fixed supply. When PLS is staked in the system, vPLS is minted in response. Therefore its supply constantly varies depending on the amount of PLS staked in the Vouch staking app.
vPLS is held privately in stakers wallets. You retain self-custody of your PLS in the form of vPLS that can be redeemed through the Vouch app. The redemption time can vary, depending on the amount being redeemed. Smaller amounts are generally instant. Large amounts can take 3-5 days to bring validators offline and unlock PLS.
There is a PLS/vPLS pair on PLSX where you can instantly swap your vPLS to PLS rather than redeeming through the Vouch app.
The Vouch liquid staking protocol launched in October of 2024 and has run flawlessly since. The staking protocol was launched in collaboration with the StaFi team, utilising their open-source liquid staking protocol that had been running, exploit free, for over four years.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽為市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
Vouch Staked PLS（VPLS）在明天、下週、下個月將到達多少 USD 呢？您的 Vouch Staked PLS（VPLS）資產在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年後、20 年後價值多少呢？您可以使用我們的價格預測工具來進行 Vouch Staked PLS 的長期和短期價格預測。
現在就查看 Vouch Staked PLS 價格預測！
了解 Vouch Staked PLS（VPLS）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 VPLS 代幣的完整經濟學！
|時間 (UTC+8)
|類型
|資訊
|10-26 23:17:37
|行業動態
Bitcoin 反彈超過 $113,000，Ethereum 突破 $4,000
|10-26 19:10:22
|行業動態
受 "PING" 病毒式傳播驅動，x402 交易數量和交易地址激增數十倍
|10-25 15:47:08
|行業動態
數據：持有 100 至 10,000 ETH 的地址在過去一週累積了 218,000 ETH
|10-25 13:34:16
|行業動態
x402 Protocol 每週交易數量週環比增加了 492.63%
|10-25 06:10:28
|行業動態
數據：今年 Bitcoin 在沉睡超過 7 年後甦醒的數量達到了新的歷史最高
|10-24 21:49:00
|行業動態
Base 生態系統中的一些代幣開始上漲，其中 PING、CLANKER 和 VIRTUAL 獲得了最多關注
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣