Voidz（VDZ）資訊

VoidZ - Tokenization of Gaming Assets for Players and GPU Rental for Gaming Studios Transform in-game items into real-world assets and get support by AI trading. Experience an ecosystem where play earns its keep. VoidZ is what can be called a Synthetic Liquidity Protocol for Omnichain (Cross-chain) Tokenization that concerns Gaming Real World Assets (RWAs). VoidZ wants to be part of the development of transforming traditional gaming items locked by their game makers into investment and exchange opportunities. Our aim is to unlock the financial potential behind these gaming assets by making them accessible and tradeable as RWA's tokens on the blockchain. In breathtakingly highly valued markets such as CS2 and the in-game skins market in general, there is potential for VoidZ to benefit players, developers, and other stakeholders who see the possibilities of being able to use the blockchain in combination with gaming.