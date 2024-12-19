什麼是VNX Gold (VNXAU)

VNX Gold (VNXAU) is a multichain token fully backed by physical gold that is certified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). 1 VNXAU token equals 1 gram of physical gold. This token represents individual ownership of the physical gold that is stored in segregated storage in a high-security vault in Liechtenstein, a country with a stable economy with an S&P AAA rating, and a member of the EEA. Since VNX Gold tokens are linked to an actual physical gold, they offer the same benefits as gold, such as store of value, protection against volatility and inflation, and high liquidity – with complete digital convenience and freedom. VNXAU token generation and all services in respect of the tokens are carried out by VNX Commodities, a company registered with the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) under the Tokens and TT Services Providers Law (TVTG) (https://fmaregister.fma-li.li/search?searchText=&number=310339&category=) The token is currently issued on two blockchains (Ethereum and Q) and the company continues development of new use cases with other blockchains.

