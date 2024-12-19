VNX EURO 價格 (VEUR)
今天 VNX EURO (VEUR) 的實時價格爲 1.042 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.76M USD。VEUR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
VNX EURO 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 170.63K USD
- VNX EURO 當天價格變化爲 -0.42%
- 其循環供應量爲 3.61M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VEUR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VEUR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，VNX EURO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.004433421870047。
在過去30天內，VNX EURO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0131646280。
在過去60天內，VNX EURO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0442665566。
在過去90天內，VNX EURO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0768406329119662。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.004433421870047
|-0.42%
|30天
|$ -0.0131646280
|-1.26%
|60天
|$ -0.0442665566
|-4.24%
|90天
|$ -0.0768406329119662
|-6.86%
VNX EURO 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.27%
-0.42%
-0.71%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? VNX Euro (VEUR) is a token referencing Euro from a token generator licensed under the Blockchain act in Liechtenstein. What makes your project unique? Being referenced to traditional currency, VNX Euro offers a traditional asset in the digital form. VEUR token generation and all services in respect of the tokens are carried out by VNX Commodities, a company registered with the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) under the Tokens and TT Services Providers Law (TVTG) (https://fmaregister.fma-li.li/search?searchText=&number=310339&category=) History of your project. VNX, a Liechtenstein-based company registered by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA). In April 2022 VNX launched its European platform for investment into tokenized traditional assets and issues the first European multichain token fully backed by physical gold and represents individual ownership of the gold - VNX Gold (VNXAU). In December 2022, VNX added VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF), expanding investor capabilities in the crypto space by offering digital assets tied to traditional currencies. VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) are tokens referencing respective fiat currencies. VNX stablecoins provide the ability for crypto users to trade in native currencies as well as manage their portfolio more effectively: to hedge, trade, and profit with more options. What’s next for your project? VNX aims to make VNX Euro (VEUR) available to users by expanding the list of cryptocurrency exchanges where it is traded. There are also plans to release the token on various blockchains, making it multichain. What can your token be used for? Hedge. Hold VEUR to hedge against crypto volatility and avoid losses during a market decline; Trade. Buy and sell digital assets in a matter of minutes on CEXs and DEXs; Earn. Lend, provide liquidity, stake and use other investment opportunities in CeFi/DeFi.
