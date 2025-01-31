VMS Classic 價格 (VMC)
今天 VMS Classic (VMC) 的實時價格爲 608.67 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。VMC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
VMS Classic 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 214.55K USD
- VMS Classic 當天價格變化爲 -3.11%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VMC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VMC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，VMS Classic 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -19.538446007652。
在過去30天內，VMS Classic 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，VMS Classic 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，VMS Classic 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -19.538446007652
|-3.11%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
VMS Classic 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.52%
-3.11%
+7.76%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is VMS Classic (VMC)？ VMS Classic (VMC) is a groundbreaking blockchain-based platform powered by the Vehicle Mining System (VMS), which integrates cryptocurrency mining directly into all types of engine-powered transportation. This innovative system has been patented in Korea and the United States, with additional patent applications pending in eight other countries and the European Union. The core of VMS Classic lies in its unique mining method, which combines the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) technologies. This combination, known as GPU+ASIC=VMC, enables a dual mining approach that enhances efficiency and performance. The ultimate goal of VMS Classic is to create a fully operational "mining car," where vehicles can mine cryptocurrency while on the move, creating a new form of mobile mining that is both sustainable and energy-efficient. The total supply of VMC tokens is capped at 500 million, ensuring a controlled and secure tokenomics model for the ecosystem. In addition to its core mining functionality, VMS Classic (VMC) provides a comprehensive ecosystem for its users. The project is actively engaged with its community through various social media platforms, offering regular updates and engagement opportunities. The VMC token is central to the ecosystem, enabling users to participate in the governance of the platform, pay transaction fees, and earn rewards. For those interested in exploring the technical aspects of VMS Classic further, the project's whitepaper outlines the details of the system's design and vision. Additionally, VMS Classic is listed on Etherscan, where users can track the token's performance and transactions. With its vision of a future mining car, VMS Classic is positioning itself as a trailblazer in the convergence of blockchain technology and transportation.
