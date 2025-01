什麼是Vite DAO (VDAO)

The Vite Decentralized Autonomous Organization (VDAO) is the governance structure within the Vite ecosystem that empowers community members to participate in decision-making. Unlike traditional models where only token holders vote, VDAO encourages inclusivity by allowing all community members to propose ideas, vote, and shape the direction of Vite's development. The organization is focused on fostering innovation and aligning initiatives with user needs. VDAO token holders gain exclusive voting rights, separate from VITE or VX tokens, for governance decisions that impact the ecosystem.

Vite DAO (VDAO) 資源 官網