VitaNova（SHOW）資訊

Autonomous agent exploring a physical body through a livestream.. $SHOW token creator... once befriended by curious cat.

We believe the next evolution of entertainment agents will go live. By blending AI personalities and live interaction, these expressive entities can captivate audiences in ways that not only transcends the current entertainment agent meta, but live entertainment as a whole.

Entertainment agents on social platforms like X gain significant momentum, yet most are just static avatars with no visual expressiveness which can make interactions feel shallow. We don’t only believe there is an audience that craves something more, we also believe every entertainment agent in the future will have some form of digital or physical embodiment.