VirtuSwap 價格 (VRSW)
今天 VirtuSwap (VRSW) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 343.66K USD。VRSW 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
VirtuSwap 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.92K USD
- VirtuSwap 當天價格變化爲 -8.13%
- 其循環供應量爲 619.51M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VRSW兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VRSW 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，VirtuSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，VirtuSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，VirtuSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，VirtuSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-8.13%
|30天
|$ 0
|+4.44%
|60天
|$ 0
|-11.74%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
VirtuSwap 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.44%
-8.13%
-17.73%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
VirtuSwap goal is to make DEX trading as efficient as CEX trading. VirtuSwap innovation is centered on two main aspects. Firstly, the VirtuSwap AMM based DEX implement a new backend architecture that uses “Virtual Reserves”, which enable to significantly increase liquidity efficiency while solving the problem of indirect trades that 99% of crypto-assets suffers from. VirtuSwap DEX achieves that by enabling Liquidity Pools to hold, for a limited scope, making all pools work as an orchestra to direct liquidity to the trade, thus eliminating the need for costly indirect trade when trading assets with insufficient direct liquidity. Secondly, VirtuSwap developed the “Minerva Engine”, an AI-based optimizer that analyzes real trading activity to suggest the optimal allocation of economic incentives to Liquidity Providers, thus making VRSW emission allocation derive from informed real data basis. In the future VirtuSwap will also incorporate a hedging model that will enable small to medium cap project who suffers the most from insufficient direct liquidity, to support trading with multiple assets by opening a single pool. VRSW token is VirtuSwap governance token, and can be used for Staking or Locking to receive increased economic incentives, as well as voting on the governance of the protocol using vote-escrowed VRSW, noted as gVRSW.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
