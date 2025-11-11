Virtuals Ventures is an innovative arm of Virtuals, a company that has recently shifted its focus from being solely a protocol-driven entity to building a broader ecosystem, centered around artificial intelligence (AI).

https://www.virtuals.vc/

Launched as of February 26, 2025, Virtuals Ventures aims to fund and support AI teams, fostering advancements in agent infrastructure and related technologies, with a notable deployment on the Solana blockchain. This strategic pivot reflects Virtuals' ambition to not only create tools but also cultivate a thriving network of developers and projects that leverage its platform. With $VIRTUAL trading at $1.1 and boasting a market capitalization of $600 million, the company is positioning itself as a significant player in the AI and blockchain space, evidenced by its collaboration with platforms like X/Twitter on an agent framework. Virtuals Ventures represents a bold step toward empowering cutting-edge AI development while expanding its influence within the tech ecosystem, blending financial backing with a vision.