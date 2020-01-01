Virtu by Virtuals（VIRTU）資訊

Virtu is an innovative agent created and designed to strengthen the ecosystem of Virtuals on the Base blockchain. This agent has been conceived with the goal of driving the development and adoption of technological solutions within the Virtuals ecosystem, offering a set of support tools that facilitate collaboration, interaction, growth, and make everything easier for the user actually counts with buybot notifications, rug alerts, new launches notifications and the team is building other tools like trading bot