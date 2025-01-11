什麼是Vinlink (VNLNK)

Vinlink is a cryptocurrency startup that is using blockchain and AI technology to revolutionize the automotive industry. The company’s goal is to create a transparent and secure record of transactions, maintenance and repair history, ownership and transfer of vehicles, insurance, safety recalls, financing, and charging and refueling of electric and hybrid vehicles. This will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase transparency and security for all parties involved, including manufacturers, suppliers, carriers, customs authorities, mechanics, technicians, insurers, regulators, lenders, and vehicle owners. Vinlink’s first utility is a blockchain-based solution for tracking the maintenance and repair history of vehicles. By using smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, Vinlink creates a tamper-proof and transparent record of a vehicle’s maintenance and repair history. This will be useful for buyers who want to verify the condition of a used vehicle before purchasing it. Vinlink will also offer its loyal holders a chance to earn extra income through staking. By holding Vinlink tokens, users can earn additional revenue from various sources

