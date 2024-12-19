VIKITA 價格 (VIKITA)
今天 VIKITA (VIKITA) 的實時價格爲 0.00284198 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.84M USD。VIKITA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
VIKITA 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 49.18K USD
- VIKITA 當天價格變化爲 -12.19%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VIKITA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VIKITA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，VIKITA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000394851670720315。
在過去30天內，VIKITA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0134373850。
在過去60天內，VIKITA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0011558878。
在過去90天內，VIKITA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.003109039397328846。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000394851670720315
|-12.19%
|30天
|$ +0.0134373850
|+472.82%
|60天
|$ -0.0011558878
|-40.67%
|90天
|$ -0.003109039397328846
|-52.24%
VIKITA 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.42%
-12.19%
-32.02%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
VIKITA is not just a cryptocurrency; it's a whole meme experience that makes every investment fun and engaging. With this token, you not only get the chance to participate in cryptocurrency games but also become part of a global meme community. Upcoming Game: Vikita Metaversia In addition to its vibrant community and interactive elements, VIKITA will introduce an exciting new game, Vikita Metaversia. This game will be integrated into the VIKITA ecosystem and promises to offer: Immersive Gameplay: Dive into a rich, interactive world where meme culture and cryptocurrency come together in innovative ways. Unique Challenges and Rewards: Engage in fun challenges and quests, earning rewards that enhance your experience and status within the VIKITA community. Community Interaction: Collaborate with other players, participate in global events, and contribute to the evolution of the game's universe. Exclusive Features: Unlock special in-game content and bonuses that are available only to token holders, making your participation even more rewarding. With Vikita Metaversia, VIKITA aims to create a dynamic and entertaining environment that enhances both the gaming and investing experiences for its users.
