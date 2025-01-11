Viking Elon 圖標

Viking Elon 價格 (VELON)

USD

Viking Elon (VELON) 實時價格圖表

$0.000000019994
$0.000000019994$0.000000019994
0.00%(1D)

今天 Viking Elon (VELON) 的價格

今天 Viking Elon (VELON) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。VELON 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Viking Elon 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 9.34K USD
- Viking Elon 當天價格變化爲 -0.04%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 VELON兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VELON 價格信息的首選平臺。

Viking Elon (VELON) 價格表現 USD

今天內，Viking Elon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去30天內，Viking Elon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去60天內，Viking Elon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去90天內，Viking Elon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-0.04%
30天$ 0-0.05%
60天$ 0-0.04%
90天$ 0--

Viking Elon (VELON) 價格分析

Viking Elon 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

-0.04%

+0.04%

Viking Elon (VELON) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 9.34K
$ 9.34K$ 9.34K

0.00
0.00 0.00

什麼是Viking Elon (VELON)

The Viking Elon is a crypto project that builds Metaverse NFT-based game. Moreover, players could play to earn there. The nearest project’s plans include preselling in-game NFTs and launching the Viking Elon Game. Such a P2E game will be available on all devices. Moreover, users could mint and trade nonfungible tokens and enjoy a variety of gameplay such as refinement and reproduction. Also, this community-driven startup has issued $VELON altcoin with auto-staking rewards. Find more details about the coin in the next paragraph. VELON is a BEP20 (BSC) token with a 12% tax rate. Therefore, the coin contract charges each transaction with a twelve percent fee and reallocates it. Automatically, 4-5% goes to the existing token-holders. Another 3-4% goes to marketing and development purposes. Also, 2% goes to the liquidity pool on the PancakeSwap. The rest 1%, goes to the burning address. However, the primary utility value allows token-owners to play with other players, buy and sell lands and assets in The Viking Elon’s metaverse.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Viking Elon (VELON) 資源

白皮書
官網

大家還在問：關於 Viking Elon (VELON) 的其他問題

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

VELON 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 VELON 兌換 AUD
A$--
1 VELON 兌換 GBP
--
1 VELON 兌換 EUR
--
1 VELON 兌換 USD
$--
1 VELON 兌換 MYR
RM--
1 VELON 兌換 TRY
--
1 VELON 兌換 JPY
¥--
1 VELON 兌換 RUB
--
1 VELON 兌換 INR
--
1 VELON 兌換 IDR
Rp--
1 VELON 兌換 PHP
--
1 VELON 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
1 VELON 兌換 BRL
R$--
1 VELON 兌換 CAD
C$--
1 VELON 兌換 BDT
--
1 VELON 兌換 NGN
--
1 VELON 兌換 UAH
--
1 VELON 兌換 VES
Bs--
1 VELON 兌換 PKR
Rs--
1 VELON 兌換 KZT
--
1 VELON 兌換 THB
฿--
1 VELON 兌換 TWD
NT$--
1 VELON 兌換 CHF
Fr--
1 VELON 兌換 HKD
HK$--
1 VELON 兌換 MAD
.د.م--