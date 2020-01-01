VIDY（VIDY）代幣經濟學
Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions and publisher payments.
Vidy is one of the few crypto companies in the world that is actually live in production and presently working with the largest and most prestigious companies of the world. Vidy is revenue positive with tier 1 advertisers buying the Vidy ad unit, and has over 3 billion monthly pageviews on major publishers around the globe. Vidy plans to harness this massive userbase to facilitate major adoption of VidyCoin as a means for ad rewards and purchases on every page.
Vidy has invented the world's first single-page invisible embed layer for video that is completely decentralized. With just a hold, users reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web that supplement their reading experience effortlessly. All video ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. Each time a user unveils a video ad, he earns rewards in the form of VidyCoin that can then be used in the various forms:
- Redeem / Purchase goods and services on the Vidy Ecosystem
- Purchase advertising campaigns
- Staking VidyCoin to get access to premium advertising and/or publisher features
With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on its way to reinventing digital advertisement, e-commerce, and video entertainment. For the first time, cryptocurrency application will be available to the masses without any switching cost.
Vidy has already integrated its technology and signed commercial agreements with more than 40 publishers globally. This gives Vidy an exposure of more than 3 billion page views a month or more than 150 million unique visitor exposures a month across Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, Philippines, China, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam and America. At the current moment, Vidy is receiving datapoints from these integrations that are in the billions, and has seen click through / view-rates of more than 30% consistently across the various publishing platforms.
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 VIDY 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
VIDY 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
