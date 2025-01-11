VIDY 價格 (VIDY)
今天 VIDY (VIDY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。VIDY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
VIDY 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 309.66 USD
- VIDY 當天價格變化爲 -13.31%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VIDY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VIDY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，VIDY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，VIDY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，VIDY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，VIDY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-13.31%
|30天
|$ 0
|-16.67%
|60天
|$ 0
|-2.12%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
VIDY 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-9.57%
-13.31%
-19.95%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions and publisher payments. Vidy is one of the few crypto companies in the world that is actually live in production and presently working with the largest and most prestigious companies of the world. Vidy is revenue positive with tier 1 advertisers buying the Vidy ad unit, and has over 3 billion monthly pageviews on major publishers around the globe. Vidy plans to harness this massive userbase to facilitate major adoption of VidyCoin as a means for ad rewards and purchases on every page. Vidy has invented the world's first single-page invisible embed layer for video that is completely decentralized. With just a hold, users reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web that supplement their reading experience effortlessly. All video ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. Each time a user unveils a video ad, he earns rewards in the form of VidyCoin that can then be used in the various forms: 1) Redeem / Purchase goods and services on the Vidy Ecosystem 2) Purchase advertising campaigns 3) Staking VidyCoin to get access to premium advertising and/or publisher features With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on its way to reinventing digital advertisement, e-commerce, and video entertainment. For the first time, cryptocurrency application will be available to the masses without any switching cost. Vidy has already integrated its technology and signed commercial agreements with more than 40 publishers globally. This gives Vidy an exposure of more than 3 billion page views a month or more than 150 million unique visitor exposures a month across Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, Philippines, China, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam and America. At the current moment, Vidy is receiving datapoints from these integrations that are in the billions, and has seen click through / view-rates of more than 30% consistently across the various publishing platforms.
