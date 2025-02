什麼是ViCA (VICA)

ViCA is an Ethereum-based token that has introduced the concept of Noflation for virtual assets, where the token will have a limited supply and the token value will increase over the time due to trust factor and scarcity in the market. The profit sharing model for ViCA is based on the arbitrage trading which will be done between Binance and Upbit. The revenue generated from arbitrage trading will be partly used to buy-back token from the market and the rest will be invested in the token’s basic trading seed money for gaining compound interest. As time goes, the basic seed will greatly increase and ViCA participants will enjoy token price margin increased due to principle of scarcity.

ViCA (VICA) 資源 官網