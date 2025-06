什麼是VibrantX (VIBE)

VibrantX, officially backed by Aptos, is your one-stop shop for a comprehensive DeFi experience. We're dedicated to providing high-yield investment strategies and complete portfolio management tools, simplifying your journey into decentralized finance. Through a set of investment strategies secured and enforced by smart contracts, VibrantX maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs),‌ ‌automated market-making (AMM) projects,‌ ‌and‌ ‌other yield‌ farming ‌opportunities in the Aptos DeFi ecosystem. In addition, VibrantX offers Portfolio Management, allowing users to holistically manage their assets and activity in one place, from wallet performance to DeFi position summary.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

VibrantX (VIBE) 資源 官網