什麼是VIBE ($VIBE)

Just spread some good and loved vibes ! 🐇💞 We are are to change the vision of Solana. No more Pvp or Rug, only good and loved vibes ! I try to construct a community. I want people come in he project because he like my vision or the meme and not in only goal to make monay easilly. Cook some meme, discuss from all and nothing, enjoy some good word, just Love and Vibe ! Thenroad can be difficultnbe the rewar can be great.

