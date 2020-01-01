Verum Coin（VERUM）資訊

The security of the network is ensured through robust mathematical principles, granting individuals greater control over their assets. With accelerated transaction confirmation times and enhanced storage efficiency, Verum Coin strives to redefine the landscape of peer-to-peer transactions.

Verum Coin serves as the native currency within the Verum ecosystem. Holders can use it for various purposes, including paying for premium features, tip content creators, make in-game purchases and rewards, participate in e-commerce transactions (pay in merchants), convert Verum Coin to fiat currency.

Privacy: Verum Coin ensures user anonymity through advanced cryptographic techniques. Speed: Accelerated transaction confirmation times for seamless payments. Storage Efficiency: Efficient blockchain design for scalability.