什麼是Vertex ($VERTEX)

Vertex is a telegram bot that has be created to make it easier to swap for the average crypto enthusiast. We have partnered with a renowned technological liquidity provider that gives us access to 100's of tokens. The one stop swap bot made easy. Vertex is a combination of Convert and Exchange in the name and that's exactly what it does. Simple, easy to use telegram bot interface that requires no wallet connections and can be done straight from your phone. It's all you'll ever need when it comes to converting your currency to whatever chain you need.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Vertex ($VERTEX) 資源 官網