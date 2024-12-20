Vent Finance 價格 (VENT)
今天 Vent Finance (VENT) 的實時價格爲 0.00158625 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 396.11K USD。VENT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Vent Finance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.74K USD
- Vent Finance 當天價格變化爲 -2.04%
- 其循環供應量爲 250.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VENT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VENT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Vent Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Vent Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0004231418。
在過去60天內，Vent Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009602055。
在過去90天內，Vent Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00317869378203713。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.04%
|30天
|$ -0.0004231418
|-26.67%
|60天
|$ -0.0009602055
|-60.53%
|90天
|$ -0.00317869378203713
|-66.70%
Vent Finance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-3.88%
-2.04%
+9.60%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
VENT is the first full-stack Cardano-Polygon community launchpad ecosystem that enables sustainable growth. The platform will open up new investment opportunities and make DeFi accessible to everyone. Combining simplicity, security, and transparency, VENT aims to reset the world's expectations of what a decentralized launchpad is and help evolve the reputation and maturity of the DeFi space and crypto ecosystem as a whole. VentUp Launchpad, the first offering within the platform is where founders share innovative blockchain projects with the communities that will join forces to fund them. - Platform-level identity verification: simple, one-time process. - Customer support throughout all stages of registration, KYC, and investment. - Projects selected by the community and vetted by the team. - Flexible Fundraising Mechanisms (IDO, Private Rounds, ISPO) - Innovative P.A.S. (Point Allocation System) allocation mechanism to reward long-term holders, true community members while enabling new users to participate. - Social features that invite verified users to interact with each other and exchange ideas with project creators. - Secure environment for trusted partners and community members to transact. - Trusted entity & team in compliance with international regulations. - Transfer functionality to allow whitelists to be delegated to eligible members. - Project Support through Incubation Partners.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 VENT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0025221375
|1 VENT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0012531375
|1 VENT 兌換 EUR
€0.0015228
|1 VENT 兌換 USD
$0.00158625
|1 VENT 兌換 MYR
RM0.007138125
|1 VENT 兌換 TRY
₺0.0556615125
|1 VENT 兌換 JPY
¥0.25018335
|1 VENT 兌換 RUB
₽0.1641610125
|1 VENT 兌換 INR
₹0.135053325
|1 VENT 兌換 IDR
Rp26.0040942
|1 VENT 兌換 PHP
₱0.09371565
|1 VENT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0807559875
|1 VENT 兌換 BRL
R$0.0097237125
|1 VENT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0022683375
|1 VENT 兌換 BDT
৳0.1895727375
|1 VENT 兌換 NGN
₦2.4631131375
|1 VENT 兌換 UAH
₴0.066590775
|1 VENT 兌換 VES
Bs0.0793125
|1 VENT 兌換 PKR
Rs0.4414692375
|1 VENT 兌換 KZT
₸0.8322260625
|1 VENT 兌換 THB
฿0.0548366625
|1 VENT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0517752
|1 VENT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0014117625
|1 VENT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0123251625
|1 VENT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0159100875