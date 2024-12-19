Veno Finance 價格 (VNO)
今天 Veno Finance (VNO) 的實時價格爲 0.04375643 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 21.74M USD。VNO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Veno Finance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 26.49K USD
- Veno Finance 當天價格變化爲 -5.76%
- 其循環供應量爲 496.25M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VNO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VNO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Veno Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00267547396926685。
在過去30天內，Veno Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0135763337。
在過去60天內，Veno Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0433030915。
在過去90天內，Veno Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.017473877290778013。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00267547396926685
|-5.76%
|30天
|$ +0.0135763337
|+31.03%
|60天
|$ +0.0433030915
|+98.96%
|90天
|$ +0.017473877290778013
|+66.48%
Veno Finance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.37%
-5.76%
-9.48%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Veno is a liquid staking protocol where you can stake your CRO and receive the auto-compounding, yield-bearing receipt token LCRO. The LCRO token is designed to maximize composability. Just by owning LCRO, you automatically accrue the CRO staking yield value in your LCRO token; LCRO can thus be used freely across the Cronos DeFi ecosystem. Veno’s liquid staking token LCRO offers the most extensive, lowest cost, and most reliable method of utilizing your staked CRO. We are a vertically integrated liquid staking protocol, maximizing the reliability and efficiency of our service; allowing us to provide a price-competitive service in the long term; - Cost savings are achieved by leveraging our own node infrastructure and/or infrastructure of our partners - Reliability is achieved with our enterprise-grade node set-up and deep expertise in running node infrastructure - We also have an insurance module that will help to secure user funds in the unlikely event of a slashing penalty We will aim to maximize the adoption and utility of our tokens across the ecosystem, and we are working with some of the largest ecosystem partners to make this happen; - We want to maximize the liquidity of LCRO in the Cronos Ecosystem and beyond, attracting the largest amount of capital, and attaining the lowest spread, with our high reliability and low-fee promises - LCRO is an auto-compounding yield-bearing token to maximize composability - We can further maximize user liquidity by providing a tradeable NFT after user unstakes their CRO
|1 VNO 兌換 AUD
A$0.0695727237
|1 VNO 兌換 GBP
￡0.0345675797
|1 VNO 兌換 EUR
€0.0420061728
|1 VNO 兌換 USD
$0.04375643
|1 VNO 兌換 MYR
RM0.196903935
|1 VNO 兌換 TRY
₺1.5349755644
|1 VNO 兌換 JPY
¥6.8763229745
|1 VNO 兌換 RUB
₽4.5064747257
|1 VNO 兌換 INR
₹3.723672193
|1 VNO 兌換 IDR
Rp717.3184098192
|1 VNO 兌換 PHP
₱2.5842547558
|1 VNO 兌換 EGP
￡E.2.227202287
|1 VNO 兌換 BRL
R$0.2699771731
|1 VNO 兌換 CAD
C$0.0625716949
|1 VNO 兌換 BDT
৳5.2293309493
|1 VNO 兌換 NGN
₦67.9445469397
|1 VNO 兌換 UAH
₴1.8368949314
|1 VNO 兌換 VES
Bs2.1878215
|1 VNO 兌換 PKR
Rs12.1778520333
|1 VNO 兌換 KZT
₸22.9568109995
|1 VNO 兌換 THB
฿1.5109095279
|1 VNO 兌換 TWD
NT$1.4277723109
|1 VNO 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0389432227
|1 VNO 兌換 HKD
HK$0.3399874611
|1 VNO 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.4388769929