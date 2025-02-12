Vemate 價格 (VMT)
今天 Vemate (VMT) 的實時價格爲 0.00342181 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。VMT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Vemate 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 239.57 USD
- Vemate 當天價格變化爲 -0.96%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VMT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VMT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Vemate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Vemate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006775484。
在過去60天內，Vemate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0010052004。
在過去90天內，Vemate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001401220440854052。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.96%
|30天
|$ -0.0006775484
|-19.80%
|60天
|$ -0.0010052004
|-29.37%
|90天
|$ -0.001401220440854052
|-29.05%
Vemate 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.96%
+10.05%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Vemate is the most versatile and dynamic application on the market which supplies trading analysis tools, market information, fractional and tokenised NFT trading as well as the only fully integrated Crypto - NFT bridging marketplace. Stage 1 fully developed VeVe NFT alarm and analysis app, launched on the 5th April (1 month before any fundraising was held) on Android & iOS with 8000 users and growing by approximately 1000 every week since the Ecomi(VeVe) partnership announcement - the app is currently free to use. The reason why it is very popular is because it would increase VeVe NFT trading efficiency by 400% through price change alarms, low mint alarms, chart analysis, vault value tools, price tracking tools and many more which are being constantly rolled out. •After launch, VeVe users will be able to access the app only by holding either $100 in VMT tokens or $200 in OMI tokens. With a potential pool of 700,000 VeVe users who will hold the VMT token long term and never trade it because of its utility. Stage 2 A holistic NFT platform that will encompass an informational module(similar to Coinmarketcap) which will condense all the major blockchain data in one place, an analysis module(similar to Trading View) and an NFT marketplace/large volume fractional NFT exchange. All of the aforementioned will have an automated educational assistant which will serve to help the Crypto or new users to learn about NFTs. This would take place after these users have been eased into the market by the large volume fractional NFT trading which enables them to enter the market without learning a single new skill.
