Velas 價格 (VLX)
今天 Velas (VLX) 的實時價格爲 0.01168839 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 31.14M USD。VLX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Velas 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 777.97K USD
- Velas 當天價格變化爲 -2.70%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.67B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VLX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VLX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Velas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00032458820726399。
在過去30天內，Velas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0034755591。
在過去60天內，Velas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0011245002。
在過去90天內，Velas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.006253308738097492。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00032458820726399
|-2.70%
|30天
|$ -0.0034755591
|-29.73%
|60天
|$ +0.0011245002
|+9.62%
|90天
|$ +0.006253308738097492
|+115.05%
Velas 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.12%
-2.70%
-17.15%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"Velas AG, headquartered in Switzerland, is a new AI-operated dPoS (delegated proof of stake) blockchain project and an ecosystem on which one can build AI projects, dApps, smart contracts, etc. It is founded by the CEO of the world’s first and biggest altcoin payment processor platform from 2013 – Coinpayments.net – Alex Alexandrov. Coinpayments created a CPS coin to provide its active merchants and users of 3'000 000 000 a discount token for transactions and fees, and earn staking rewards vaulting their CPS coin. The development of Velas rooted from CPS, as the founders saw an opportunity to create an own proprietary AI enhanced Blockhain and consensus protocol, rather than using a third party solution which still has flaws. Development of Velas started 2 years ago. Coinpayments Coin to Velas coin (VLX) was done via Coinpayments platform on the 4th of July 2019 and will mark the day of Velas independence from original token. This will also launch first Stage described in Technical Paper. The purpose of Velas is to address and fix existing issues and challenges faced by most existing Blockchains, like centralization, 51% attack, nothing at stake problem, scalability, security, high upfront expenses, etc. It does so by using neural networks optimized by artificial intuition to enhance its consensus algorithm."
|1 VLX 兌換 AUD
A$0.0185845401
|1 VLX 兌換 GBP
￡0.0092338281
|1 VLX 兌換 EUR
€0.0112208544
|1 VLX 兌換 USD
$0.01168839
|1 VLX 兌換 MYR
RM0.052597755
|1 VLX 兌換 TRY
₺0.4100287212
|1 VLX 兌換 JPY
¥1.8368304885
|1 VLX 兌換 RUB
₽1.2037872861
|1 VLX 兌換 INR
₹0.994681989
|1 VLX 兌換 IDR
Rp191.6129201616
|1 VLX 兌換 PHP
₱0.6903163134
|1 VLX 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.594939051
|1 VLX 兌換 BRL
R$0.0721173663
|1 VLX 兌換 CAD
C$0.0167143977
|1 VLX 兌換 BDT
৳1.3968794889
|1 VLX 兌換 NGN
₦18.1496151081
|1 VLX 兌換 UAH
₴0.4906786122
|1 VLX 兌換 VES
Bs0.5844195
|1 VLX 兌換 PKR
Rs3.2529958209
|1 VLX 兌換 KZT
₸6.1323138135
|1 VLX 兌換 THB
฿0.4036001067
|1 VLX 兌換 TWD
NT$0.3813921657
|1 VLX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0104026671
|1 VLX 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0908187903
|1 VLX 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1172345517