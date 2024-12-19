Vector Smart Gas 價格 (VSG)
今天 Vector Smart Gas (VSG) 的實時價格爲 0.00659166 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 60.61M USD。VSG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Vector Smart Gas 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.16M USD
- Vector Smart Gas 當天價格變化爲 -14.59%
- 其循環供應量爲 9.19B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VSG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VSG 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Vector Smart Gas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001126610437927379。
在過去30天內，Vector Smart Gas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0623062113。
在過去60天內，Vector Smart Gas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0419148439。
在過去90天內，Vector Smart Gas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.004941042843626428。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001126610437927379
|-14.59%
|30天
|$ +0.0623062113
|+945.23%
|60天
|$ +0.0419148439
|+635.88%
|90天
|$ +0.004941042843626428
|+299.35%
Vector Smart Gas 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.43%
-14.59%
+1.17%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Launched in 08/12/2024 by a team based in Canada and the UK, VSC is a Layer 2 platform designed to facilitate the development of decentralized applications (dApps). VSG, or Vitalik Smart Gas, serves as the official gas token for VSC. The platform's primary objective is to address scalability issues prevalent in traditional blockchain networks by providing a scalable and efficient environment for decentralized application deployment. Leveraging Layer 2 solutions, VSC enhances transaction throughput and reduces gas fees, making it more accessible and cost-effective for developers and users alike. VSG plays a crucial role within the VSC ecosystem, acting as the fuel that powers transactions and smart contract executions on the network. With a total initial supply of 10 billion tokens and a deflationary mechanism in place, VSG aims to maintain a stable and reliable gas system while incentivizing network participation. One of the key features of VSC and VSG is their commitment to community involvement and governance. The platform encourages active participation from users, developers, and stakeholders to collectively shape the future direction of the network. Through community-driven initiatives and transparent decision-making processes, VSC strives to foster a decentralized ecosystem that reflects the needs and values of its participants. Moreover, VSC offers a range of developer tools and resources to streamline the dApp development process. From comprehensive documentation to developer support channels, the platform aims to empower developers to create innovative and scalable decentralized applications on top of VSC. In addition to its technical capabilities, VSG emphasizes security and reliability. The platform leverages robust consensus mechanisms and smart contract auditing processes to ensure the integrity of transactions and the safety of user funds. By prioritizing security, VSG aims to instill trust and confidence in its platform among users and developers
|1 VSG 兌換 AUD
A$0.0104807394
|1 VSG 兌換 GBP
￡0.0052074114
|1 VSG 兌換 EUR
€0.0063279936
|1 VSG 兌換 USD
$0.00659166
|1 VSG 兌換 MYR
RM0.02966247
|1 VSG 兌換 TRY
₺0.2312354328
|1 VSG 兌換 JPY
¥1.035879369
|1 VSG 兌換 RUB
₽0.6788750634
|1 VSG 兌換 INR
₹0.560950266
|1 VSG 兌換 IDR
Rp108.0599827104
|1 VSG 兌換 PHP
₱0.3893034396
|1 VSG 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.335515494
|1 VSG 兌換 BRL
R$0.0406705422
|1 VSG 兌換 CAD
C$0.0094260738
|1 VSG 兌換 BDT
৳0.7877692866
|1 VSG 兌換 NGN
₦10.2354637314
|1 VSG 兌換 UAH
₴0.2767178868
|1 VSG 兌換 VES
Bs0.329583
|1 VSG 兌換 PKR
Rs1.8345248946
|1 VSG 兌換 KZT
₸3.458314419
|1 VSG 兌換 THB
฿0.2276100198
|1 VSG 兌換 TWD
NT$0.2150858658
|1 VSG 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0058665774
|1 VSG 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0512171982
|1 VSG 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0661143498