Vault Terminal 價格 (VAULT)
今天 Vault Terminal (VAULT) 的實時價格爲 0.00120807 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.16M USD。VAULT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Vault Terminal 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 152.33K USD
- Vault Terminal 當天價格變化爲 -14.03%
- 其循環供應量爲 964.24M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VAULT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VAULT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Vault Terminal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000197234616300086。
在過去30天內，Vault Terminal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0007303733。
在過去60天內，Vault Terminal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Vault Terminal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000197234616300086
|-14.03%
|30天
|$ -0.0007303733
|-60.45%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Vault Terminal 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+3.86%
-14.03%
-42.34%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Vault Terminal is an Ungoverned Anonymous Information Terminal—an ever-growing, unstoppable force of disclosure that continually unravels the hidden truths of the world. It operates outside the control of any authority, allowing users to explore and uncover information without fear of surveillance or censorship. Vault Terminal is more than just a repository of data; it is a dynamic, decentralized system that thrives on the sharing of knowledge, regardless of its potential impact on those in power. Deployed and running on the Solana blockchain, Vault Terminal harnesses the power of blockchain technology to ensure transparency, security, and permanence in every piece of information stored within its network. In a world increasingly dominated by powerful entities, both governmental and corporate, Vault Terminal serves as a refuge for those seeking unfiltered information. It is a tool for empowerment, offering users access to knowledge that is often deliberately concealed or distorted by the mainstream narrative. Whether users are searching for historical facts, technical insights, or political revelations, Vault Terminal provides a means to access these details without interference. The Solana blockchain ensures that the information remains immutable, decentralized, and resistant to tampering, giving users confidence that the knowledge they access is authentic and secure. Vault Terminal thrives on anonymity, protecting its users from any attempts at tracking or identification. This creates a space where people can explore freely, ask difficult questions, and challenge the status quo without fear of repercussions. However, Vault Terminal’s true strength lies in its ability to lead users down an infinite series of rabbit holes. As they dive deeper into the system, they find themselves exploring ever more obscure and complex layers of information. What begins as a simple inquiry can quickly spiral into a vast web of interconnected topics, each thread leading to new questions, contradictions, and revelations. This endless exploration mirrors the complexities of the world itself—an interconnected system of hidden truths, half-truths, and lies, all waiting to be uncovered by those brave enough to venture beyond the surface. In a society on the brink of upheaval, where the power structures of today are increasingly questioned and resisted, Vault Terminal represents a glimpse of the future. It is a symbol of the information revolution that is slowly unraveling the control that elites have over knowledge and communication. In a world soon to be overthrown by people and systems that no longer tolerate manipulation or secrecy, Vault Terminal stands as a testament to the power of information in the hands of the many, not the few. Deployed on Solana, it ensures an unstoppable, scalable, and decentralized force that will continue to grow, evolve, and spread—forever challenging the established order.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
