Vault AI 價格 ($VAULT)
今天 Vault AI ($VAULT) 的實時價格爲 0.0051852 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 519.33K USD。$VAULT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Vault AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 134.04 USD
- Vault AI 當天價格變化爲 -6.78%
- 其循環供應量爲 100.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $VAULT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $VAULT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Vault AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000377594145625651。
在過去30天內，Vault AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0006254813。
在過去60天內，Vault AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0007067743。
在過去90天內，Vault AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000045989196398644。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000377594145625651
|-6.78%
|30天
|$ +0.0006254813
|+12.06%
|60天
|$ +0.0007067743
|+13.63%
|90天
|$ -0.000045989196398644
|-0.87%
Vault AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.29%
-6.78%
-12.63%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Designed to address modern-day crypto ecosystem requirements. With our pioneering decentralized escrow service. We aim to deliver an unparalleled user experience by utilizing social dapp integration, AI and gamification. $Vault Token Utilization Allocation of 1% of escrow fees to the Revenue Sharing Pool for $VAULT holders. Using Escrow Fees to support product development and marketing. Notably, the market demand for our offerings is evident. Global SaaS escrow services market was $5.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to hit $18.4 billion by 2031. Phase 1 Laying the Foundations Token Launch: The dawn of a new era with $VAULT. Coin Listing Sites: Enhancing visibility and accessibility. Marketing, User Growth, and Acquisition: Amplifying our presence and building a robust community. VaultEscrowBot Release: Introducing our decentralized escrow solution. Partnership Announcements: Joining hands with industry leaders for a brighter future. Phase 2 Expansion and Diversification Vault Discord Bot: Expanding our ecosystem to Discord enthusiasts. Vault iOS & Android App: Taking user experience to fingertips, across all devices. Hire Social Media Management Agency: Streamlining and enhancing our digital presence. Large Partnerships: Collaborating with giants for mutual growth. Anonymous Transactions and Mixing Service: Prioritizing privacy and security in every transaction. Phase 3 Setting Industry Benchmarks Speed and Security Application Update: Because efficiency and safety are paramount. Sponsorships: Aligning with esteemed events and platforms for greater outreach. Livestream Promotions: Engaging with our community in real-time.
|1 $VAULT 兌換 AUD
A$0.008244468
|1 $VAULT 兌換 GBP
￡0.004096308
|1 $VAULT 兌換 EUR
€0.004977792
|1 $VAULT 兌換 USD
$0.0051852
|1 $VAULT 兌換 MYR
RM0.0233334
|1 $VAULT 兌換 TRY
₺0.181948668
|1 $VAULT 兌換 JPY
¥0.817809744
|1 $VAULT 兌換 RUB
₽0.536616348
|1 $VAULT 兌換 INR
₹0.441467928
|1 $VAULT 兌換 IDR
Rp85.003265088
|1 $VAULT 兌換 PHP
₱0.306341616
|1 $VAULT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.263978532
|1 $VAULT 兌換 BRL
R$0.031785276
|1 $VAULT 兌換 CAD
C$0.007414836
|1 $VAULT 兌換 BDT
৳0.619683252
|1 $VAULT 兌換 NGN
₦8.051526708
|1 $VAULT 兌換 UAH
₴0.217674696
|1 $VAULT 兌換 VES
Bs0.25926
|1 $VAULT 兌換 PKR
Rs1.443093012
|1 $VAULT 兌換 KZT
₸2.72041518
|1 $VAULT 兌換 THB
฿0.179252364
|1 $VAULT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.169244928
|1 $VAULT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.004614828
|1 $VAULT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.040289004
|1 $VAULT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.052007556