Vatan 價格 (VATAN)
今天 Vatan (VATAN) 的實時價格爲 0.056821 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。VATAN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Vatan 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 98.63K USD
- Vatan 當天價格變化爲 +4.73%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VATAN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VATAN 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Vatan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00256708。
在過去30天內，Vatan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Vatan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Vatan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00256708
|+4.73%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Vatan 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.25%
+4.73%
+6.31%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is VATAN? The VATAN token ("Vatan") is the foundational asset of the Vatan ecosystem, a revolutionary platform designed to integrate blockchain technology into diverse industries. With its native blockchain, cryptocurrency exchange, NFT marketplace, payment gateway, and iGaming solutions, VATAN empowers users with unparalleled access to innovative decentralized services. This whitepaper outlines the core components of the Vatan ecosystem, the unique features of the VATAN token, and the vision for building a decentralized future. Why Vatan Platform? Vatan offers a wide and diverse range of gaming options. Over 5000 Casino Games Vatan casino offerings cover a variety of game types, including slots, table games (such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat), and immersive live dealer games that bring the casino floor directly to your screen. 50+ Proprietary Games These are tailored for the growing crypto player base, including popular games like Plinko and Crash, which offer innovative, high-risk, high-reward gameplay ideal for cryptocurrency users. Sports Betting Vatan also offers a comprehensive sportsbook with betting options for major leagues and events worldwide. From football to esports, we provide a seamless experience for sports enthusiasts. Poker Variation Players can enjoy a variety of poker variants, including Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and exclusive tournament formats
