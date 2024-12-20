Varen 價格 (VRN)
今天 Varen (VRN) 的實時價格爲 2.08 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 101.03K USD。VRN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Varen 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 99.64 USD
- Varen 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 48.62K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VRN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VRN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Varen 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Varen 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +2.2631415040。
在過去60天內，Varen 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.7146765600。
在過去90天內，Varen 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +2.2631415040
|+108.80%
|60天
|$ +0.7146765600
|+34.36%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Varen 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+18.69%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Our vision for Varen is to be an Ethereum based multi-chain DeFi hub, with a focus on bringing multi-chain services to retail DeFi users, powered by our DEX at varen.exchange. Varen, or Varenne originally, was considered the dark horse in trotter racing. Always coming up from behind, before eventually going on to become a legendary racing horse. This is our thesis at Varen: build quietly, focus on a long term sustainable ecosystem, and dedicate to building high quality code, an immersive user experience, and provide accessible information to push the defi user experience and user value forward. Varen is a rebrand of an old memecoin called YFL which has been taken over (via formal DAO processed) by a community team, rebranded and token migrated. We're currently transitioning out of supporting a DEX that lost the network effect wars and did not successfully carve out a niche. We're about to drop our first product in partnership with Ren, which will be a DEX-style swap UX for cross-chain for any ERC-20 renASSET supported chains (Dogecoin, BTC, LUNA, FIL, ZEC etc etc). It will allow you to convert any ERC-20 to any native asset Ren supports. So you visit a UI which looks like Uniswap, you can select any token in your wallet ie. $AAVE and you can swap $AAVE to real BTC on the BTC chain or real ZEC on the ZEC chain. The platform takes your $AAVE, converts it into $renBTC and burns $renBTC across the bridge into BTC all in a single transaction behind the scenes, where a retail user is simply connecting their Ethereum wallet, inputting their BTC address and swapping from ERC20 to real BTC. We even support BTC on BTC chain -> Dogecoin on Dogecoin chain in a single transaction using Ethereum as the bridge (BTC -> renBTC -> renDOGECOIN -> Dogecoin).
