Vanity 價格 (VNY)
今天 Vanity (VNY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。VNY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Vanity 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 12.13 USD
- Vanity 當天價格變化爲 +0.33%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VNY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VNY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Vanity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Vanity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Vanity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Vanity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.33%
|30天
|$ 0
|-22.06%
|60天
|$ 0
|-25.03%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Vanity 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.33%
+2.16%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Vanity is a token that is intended to fully revolutionize the current system with boring old wallet addresses. How do Vanity intend to do this? The team is able to generate custom addresses based on your own preference utilizing GPU Hash Calculation Power to get a match with your request. Keep in mind this project requires high calculation power, so in order to make it a stable service, the team has already purchased GPU Servers being able to hold the upcoming requests! Vanity Token was born to take place in the BSC Network, aiming to change repetitive copy-paste meme tokens. The idea of the project is providing a Marketplace for custom addresses based on Vanity Token, which will be the only payment method for the service. The user will generate a Private and a public key, using one of Vanity’s tools (Disconnected from the internet). Now the user needs to keep this private key to themselves, and send us the Public key. This is a key that cannot grant anyone access to your wallet, only the private key is able to do this. Now when the team has the public key, they can generate any custom address you want. The team will send you back the generated hash, and combined with your private key, those can be merged in your desired address, making you the sole holder of the private key as well.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 VNY 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 VNY 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 VNY 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 VNY 兌換 USD
$--
|1 VNY 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 VNY 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 VNY 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 VNY 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 VNY 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 VNY 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 VNY 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 VNY 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 VNY 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 VNY 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 VNY 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 VNY 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 VNY 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 VNY 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 VNY 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 VNY 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 VNY 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 VNY 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 VNY 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 VNY 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 VNY 兌換 MAD
.د.م--