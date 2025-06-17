VanEck Treasury Fund 價格 (VBILL)
今天 VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) 的實時價格爲 1.0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 57.14M USD。VBILL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
VanEck Treasury Fund 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- VanEck Treasury Fund 當天價格變化爲 0.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 57.14M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VBILL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VBILL 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，VanEck Treasury Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0。
在過去30天內，VanEck Treasury Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，VanEck Treasury Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，VanEck Treasury Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
VanEck Treasury Fund 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
This Fund seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each day. The Fund primarily invests its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury obligations, which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (“U.S. Treasury Obligations”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less. The Fund may also invest in one or more other pooled investment vehicles managed by third-party investment managers or the Investment Manager or an affiliate thereof that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds may include investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). The Fund may also invest in or otherwise hold one or more stablecoins and similar yield-bearing digital asset instruments, including in connection with investors that subscribe for Shares (as defined below) in-kind with stablecoins and such instruments instead of U.S. dollars, including subscriptions executed through Atomic Swaps (as defined below), and in connection with processing redemption transactions. For the purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash, investments in Underlying Funds, stablecoins and similar yieldbearing digital asset instruments will be considered as if they are invested in cash and such securities. For the purposes of this Memorandum, the Fund’s investments are collectively referred to as “Investments”. While the Fund intends to invest in the manner described above, the Fund will also remain opportunistic and may pursue other investment opportunities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective; you could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per Share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account or a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. You should not expect that the Investment Manager or its affiliates will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
了解 VanEck Treasury Fund（VBILL）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 VBILL 代幣的完整經濟學！
