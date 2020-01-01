Utility Web3Shot（UW3S）代幣經濟學
Utility Web3Shot（UW3S）資訊
"Web3Shot is building a learning platform for massive web3 adoption, providing interesting Learn-to-Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3. With our easy-to-use Learn-to-Earn product and other gamified learning experiences, Web3Shot is aiming at onboard billions of users to web3 world. It’s open to all, because in building a new iteration of the Web, we bring together the best projects in the space to create quizzes. At the same time, we are also building a powerful community, with our members at the center, for collective learning. UW3S is designed to be the only utility token in the ecosystem, with a total supply of 10 billion. The rationale for this utility token is tied to the monetization capabilities of the Web3Shot platform Token Utility UW3S is allocated based on users' in-app tasks. Specifically: Quizzes, allowing users to learn and understand the web3 concepts in different scenarios and earn in-app GEMs. Competitions, rewarding users with attractive prize pool, based on intense leveling mode and daily quizzes results. Referral, encouraging users to spread the word and invite acquaintances. Token Spending Mechanism For the sustainability of the gamification experience, a token spending mechanism has been designed into the system. In-App Spending Use UW3S to acquire activities rights, virtual assets and properties, enhanced experience payments, and premium features. The first use case of UW3S would be the payment for Web3Shot Passport."
Utility Web3Shot（UW3S）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 UW3S 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
UW3S 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
