Utility Web3Shot 價格 (UW3S)
今天 Utility Web3Shot (UW3S) 的實時價格爲 0.256361 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 6.33M USD。UW3S 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Utility Web3Shot 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.41K USD
- Utility Web3Shot 當天價格變化爲 -2.38%
- 其循環供應量爲 24.70M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 UW3S兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 UW3S 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Utility Web3Shot 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0062532295176094。
在過去30天內，Utility Web3Shot 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0273326458。
在過去60天內，Utility Web3Shot 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1666795644。
在過去90天內，Utility Web3Shot 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1034296552960814。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0062532295176094
|-2.38%
|30天
|$ +0.0273326458
|+10.66%
|60天
|$ +0.1666795644
|+65.02%
|90天
|$ +0.1034296552960814
|+67.63%
Utility Web3Shot 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.36%
-2.38%
+1.48%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"Web3Shot is building a learning platform for massive web3 adoption, providing interesting Learn-to-Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3. With our easy-to-use Learn-to-Earn product and other gamified learning experiences, Web3Shot is aiming at onboard billions of users to web3 world. It’s open to all, because in building a new iteration of the Web, we bring together the best projects in the space to create quizzes. At the same time, we are also building a powerful community, with our members at the center, for collective learning. UW3S is designed to be the only utility token in the ecosystem, with a total supply of 10 billion. The rationale for this utility token is tied to the monetization capabilities of the Web3Shot platform Token Utility UW3S is allocated based on users' in-app tasks. Specifically: Quizzes, allowing users to learn and understand the web3 concepts in different scenarios and earn in-app GEMs. Competitions, rewarding users with attractive prize pool, based on intense leveling mode and daily quizzes results. Referral, encouraging users to spread the word and invite acquaintances. Token Spending Mechanism For the sustainability of the gamification experience, a token spending mechanism has been designed into the system. In-App Spending Use UW3S to acquire activities rights, virtual assets and properties, enhanced experience payments, and premium features. The first use case of UW3S would be the payment for Web3Shot Passport."
