Utility NexusMind 價格 (UNMD)

USD

Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 實時價格圖表

$7
-3.20%(1D)

今天 Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 的價格

今天 Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 的實時價格爲 7.0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。UNMD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Utility NexusMind 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 46.55K USD
- Utility NexusMind 當天價格變化爲 -3.07%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 UNMD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 UNMD 價格信息的首選平臺。

Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 價格表現 USD

今天內，Utility NexusMind 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.221695987798551
在過去30天內，Utility NexusMind 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -5.7888964000
在過去60天內，Utility NexusMind 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -3.9653432000
在過去90天內，Utility NexusMind 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -7.873050434229391

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.221695987798551-3.07%
30天$ -5.7888964000-82.69%
60天$ -3.9653432000-56.64%
90天$ -7.873050434229391-52.93%

Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 價格分析

Utility NexusMind 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 6.62
$ 8.21
$ 115.46
-0.56%

-3.07%

+21.46%

Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 0.00
$ 46.55K
0.00
什麼是Utility NexusMind (UNMD)

"NexusMind is a revolutionary decentralized social software that has been dubbed the ""Twitter Killer"". UNMD is the utility token with fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and could been earned when users contribute on site.The app is built on the cutting-edge decentralized network Nostr, which provides users with greater control over their social media experience. With NexusMind, users can enjoy a more secure and private social networking experience that is not controlled by a central authority. Unlike traditional social media platforms, NexusMind allows users to connect with others in a completely decentralized and transparent manner, ensuring that users remain in control of their data at all times. Additionally, NexusMind offers a wide range of innovative features and tools that enable users to customize their experience to their liking, including customizable profiles, real-time messaging, and advanced privacy settings. With its user-centric design and state-of-the-art technology, NexusMind is poised to revolutionize the world of social media and usher in a new era of decentralized networking."

Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 資源

大家還在問：關於 Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 的其他問題

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

UNMD 兌換爲當地貨幣

