Utility NexusMind 價格 (UNMD)
今天 Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 的實時價格爲 7.0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。UNMD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Utility NexusMind 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 46.55K USD
- Utility NexusMind 當天價格變化爲 -3.07%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 UNMD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 UNMD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Utility NexusMind 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.221695987798551。
在過去30天內，Utility NexusMind 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -5.7888964000。
在過去60天內，Utility NexusMind 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -3.9653432000。
在過去90天內，Utility NexusMind 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -7.873050434229391。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.221695987798551
|-3.07%
|30天
|$ -5.7888964000
|-82.69%
|60天
|$ -3.9653432000
|-56.64%
|90天
|$ -7.873050434229391
|-52.93%
Utility NexusMind 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.56%
-3.07%
+21.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"NexusMind is a revolutionary decentralized social software that has been dubbed the ""Twitter Killer"". UNMD is the utility token with fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and could been earned when users contribute on site.The app is built on the cutting-edge decentralized network Nostr, which provides users with greater control over their social media experience. With NexusMind, users can enjoy a more secure and private social networking experience that is not controlled by a central authority. Unlike traditional social media platforms, NexusMind allows users to connect with others in a completely decentralized and transparent manner, ensuring that users remain in control of their data at all times. Additionally, NexusMind offers a wide range of innovative features and tools that enable users to customize their experience to their liking, including customizable profiles, real-time messaging, and advanced privacy settings. With its user-centric design and state-of-the-art technology, NexusMind is poised to revolutionize the world of social media and usher in a new era of decentralized networking."
